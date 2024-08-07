Perth Firm to recycle 50 tonnes an hour after bank deal triples volume

Binn Group says it will use the funding from HSBC to buy a state-of-the-art picking line. Picture: contributed.

“It has been brilliant watching the business expand as it continues to focus on reducing landfill waste as much as possible.”

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family-run, Perth-based firm focused on a circular economy is set to more than triple the volume of material it recycles thanks to a seven-figure funding package.

Binn Group, an integrated recycling and waste-management centre based in Glenfarg, will use the funding from HSBC Equipment Finance UK to buy a state-of-the-art picking line that it says will enable it to increase the volume of material it recycles to 50 tonnes of waste per hour from 15. The eco-friendly firm, which says it has more than 20 years’ experience and 140-plus staff, added that the new equipment will also allow it to recycle additional materials, reducing end-of-life waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new recycling line is located in its 62-acre eco park, which also includes a wind farm, wood recycling, green waste composting, anaerobic digestion, fridge recycling, and energy from waste facility under construction.

Its chief executive Allan MacGregor said: “We are incredibly thankful to HSBC UK for assisting us in improving the site through green asset finance facilities. The new picking line is the next step in our mission to drive the waste-management sector toward being a more sustainable, environmentally friendly industry.”

Neal Tully, global relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “We have worked closely with Binn Group for the last eight years. It has been brilliant watching the business expand as it continues to focus on reducing landfill waste as much as possible.”