A forthcoming flagship branch of Black Sheep Coffee set to be the largest of the rapidly expanding brand’s outlets in Edinburgh is opening in the west of the city next month on the back of a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

The coffeehouse franchise, which is owned by Urban Street Scene that is run by a husband-and-wife team, spans 3,600 square feet in Haymarket Square, and will have a seating capacity of 190, including a 50-seat outdoor patio, and create 15 jobs. It also complement the brand’s eight out so outlets in the Scottish capital.

The new offering is set to welcome its first customers on Tuesday May 14, who will be able to order coffee, but the venture will also be one of two Black Sheep Coffee establishments in Edinburgh to serve beer and cocktails, including “bottoms-up” beer nozzles designed to speed up service by filling glasses through a closeable hole in the bottom.

Owner Ian Lindsay and his wife Desiree will take a hands-on role in the venture, having relocated from Buckinghamshire to pursue their passion for coffee. Ian Lindsay, MD at Urban Street Scene, said: “We are so excited to be opening the new flagship Black Sheep Coffee franchise in Haymarket, as it has always been a dream of ours to open a coffeehouse. HSBC has been a huge help, and I have really appreciated the advice and hands-on support.”

Coenraad Horn, relationship manager at HSBC UK, commented: “Black Sheep Coffee is a well-established coffeehouse chain, and will be a welcomed addition to the busy Haymarket area. We were delighted to be able to work with Ian and Desiree to make their dream a reality while also supporting the local economy through the creation of new jobs. We look forward to seeing the new venture in action.”