Parcels firm DX delivering new depot in Paisley in move creating 25 jobs

The new Scottish site is located on Lyon Road in Linwood, and spans about 22,000 square feet on a 2.3-acre site. It is expected to enable DX, which offers parcel freight, secure courier, 2-Man (delivering larger and heavier consumer goods into the customer’s home) and logistics services, to drive increased volumes and service levels to the west of Glasgow, as well as freeing up capacity at its existing depot in Motherwell.

This is part of a wider national expansion plan for London-listed DX, which was founded in 1975 and is also opening a facility of 37,000 sq ft in West Bromwich, the latter creating 55 jobs, and both taking the total number of depots the group has opened so far in 2022 to five.

DX also said the two new sites will support the continuing growth of the firm's freight division, which provides parcel-delivery services to business and residential addresses and specialises in “irregular dimension and weight” freight.

Revenues at DX Freight in the financial year ended July 2 grew by 15 per cent, “significantly ahead” of initial management targets. Further site openings are planned as well as major upgrades to existing sites, equipment such as handheld technologies, plus its fleet and IT systems, as the group continues to invest in its delivery network as part of a £20 million to £25m investment programme.

Paul Ibbetson, managing director of DX Freight, said: "We are pleased to have opened two new DX Freight depots in Paisley and West Bromwich, taking the total number opened in 2022 to five. The sites boost capacity and enhance service levels in their respective regions. We plan further sites openings as well as major upgrades to existing sites as we scale our delivery network to support the group's ongoing growth."

In 2017, talks collapsed regarding plans by DX to take over Edinburgh-based Menzies’ Menzies Distribution division, after being unable to agree terms. The unit was later acquired by private equity fund manager Endless LLP in a £74.5m deal.