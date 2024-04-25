Owner of whisky giant Chivas Brothers toasts robust sales figures as markets improve
Pernod Ricard, the global spirits giant that owns Scotch whisky producer Chivas Brothers, has cheered robust sales figures as conditions improve across various key markets.
The group, whose brands include The Glenlivet and Chivas Regal whiskies, Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, highlighted strong results in markets such as India, Japan, Germany and Turkey. Additionally, there was improving momentum during the firm’s third financial quarter in Spain, Brazil and South Africa. Overall net sales for the period were stable at just under €2.35 billion (£2.01bn).
The French group, which ranks as the world’s second-biggest spirits group after Diageo, pointed to a strong performance for Chivas Regal in Turkey, Japan and Western Europe, Ballantine’s in Turkey, Germany and Poland, and The Glenlivet in India, Taiwan and Japan. Its “specialty brands” were impacted by US inventory adjustments. Net sales highlights in that area included Bumbu, the recently launched Deacon Scotch Whisky and Altos Tequila.
Looking ahead, Pernod Ricard said it remained confident in its medium-term financial outlook, aiming for a top-line growth of between 4 and 7 per cent.
Last year, Chivas confirmed more than £60 million in planned investment to accelerate its energy and carbon reduction measures in a bid to achieve “carbon neutral distillation” by the end of 2026. It followed the company’s decision to make its carbon cutting technology “open source” to help the wider industry hit its net zero goals. The latest investment will include heat recovery technologies and the installation of electric boilers across viable distilleries.
