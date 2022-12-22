A Hebridean smokehouse is expanding its footprint and launching new products thanks to six-figure funding support.

Salar Smokehouse, a producer of smoked salmon and trout, opened on the Isle of Benbecula in 1997. The business was acquired by its current owner and former employee Iain Macrury in 2015. In 2018, Iain and his wife Emma Macrury also bought a local bistro. The pair had originally intended to change it into a production site for new products including pates and chowders, but decided to keep it as a bistro due to its popularity within the local community.

The business has now secured £170,000 of funding from Bank of Scotland. Further funding from Highlands & Islands Enterprises and Business Gateway is helping to support the development of the building. Salar Smokehouse will move to the 1,600-square-foot building in early summer 2023. The new premises will allow the firm to add to its current offering and produce other smoked items including meat products, ham and beef. It will also offer new employment opportunities, creating two full-time and two part-time roles.

Iain Macrury said: “The support from Bank of Scotland marks the next step in our ambitious growth plans. Not only can we now expand our offering, but the support will also help to safeguard the future of the business and allow us to operate more sustainably. The new premises represents a significant opportunity for us. It will be purpose built, meaning we will have the capability to produce more products that we’ll be able to sell to larger supermarkets and reach an even bigger customer base.”

