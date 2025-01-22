Openreach’s £4.4bn boost and which Scottish locations are next in line for full-fibre broadband

“This is quite simply one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades Scotland will see this century” – Katie Milligan, Openreach

Broadband network provider Openreach’s digital upgrade could deliver a £4 billion-plus boost to the Scottish economy and help reverse depopulation, new research suggests.

The BT Group offshoot said half of Scottish homes and businesses now had access to ultrafast broadband thanks to the company’s investment in the nation’s new digital network. Openreach has spent some £435 million on full-fibre links north of the Border so far, with 1.45 million properties now able to upgrade and take-up at 38 per cent, ahead of the UK average.

It noted that some 30 per cent of the new fibre footprint covered rural areas, with around 100,000 of the hardest to reach properties upgraded through Openreach work with the Scottish Government and other public sector partners. Islanders in Tiree, Iona and Mull are among the latest to be connected through the Government’s “Reaching 100%” rollout.

An engineer works on the new full-fibre broadband network in Scotland.

The update came as a study from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) suggested the fibre rollout could deliver a £4.4bn boost to the Scottish economy by 2029. Economists said it could attract an extra 27,399 new residents to Scotland, mostly in lower-density regions, and bring about an increase of 17,809 home-based workers.

Katie Milligan, Openreach’s chief commercial officer and chair of its Scotland board, said: “Fast, reliable connectivity is a game-changer in every part of Scotland. It fuels economic growth and can support the redistribution of economic activity to less populated areas.

“This is quite simply one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades Scotland will see this century. We’re paving the way to future job creation, remote work, digital learning, and innovative healthcare access. We’re proud of the progress our engineers have made - and there’s lots more still to come.”

Work is continuing in dozens of cities, towns and villages, including Inverness, Perth, Helensburgh, Gourock and Castle Douglas, with Openreach’s commercial build set to start in the island capitals of Lerwick, Kirkwall and Stornoway this year.