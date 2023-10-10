A small village in the East Neuk of Fife has topped a list of locations in Scotland with access to top internet connectivity, as work continues to extend its reach.

'It’s brilliant to reach one million homes and businesses [in Scotland], and a huge thank-you must go to our engineers and build partners,' says Openreach. Picture: Paul Reid.

Network-provider Openreach has revealed the list of 20 spots north of the Border that can tap into its best ultrafast broadband coverage, with Lundin Links in Fife, where more than nine out of ten properties can upgrade to this level, coming top.

The firm says more than a million homes and businesses can now access ultrafast, full-fibre broadband on its Scottish digital network, adding that while cities are often perceived to have the best coverage, small towns dominate its list.

Tranent in East Lothian comes second and the West Lothian village of Fauldhouse is third. Ardrossan on the North Ayrshire coast, Aviemore in Highland, and Findhorn in Moray all make the top 20, while Buckie in Moray ranks last.

Openreach also says it has invested more than £300 million in Scotland’s new network so far, although just 360,000 households and businesses out of a possible million have upgraded to the faster, “ultra-reliable” services. Katie Milligan, chair of the firm’s Scotland board, said: “This digital upgrade is a massive deal for Scotland. Transformative connectivity helps make communities sustainable... It’s brilliant to reach one million homes and businesses, and a huge thank-you must go to our engineers and build partners who’ve helped make it happen. But we’re not stopping there.”

Work is continuing in places like Annan, Fraserburgh, Kirkcaldy and Greenock, as well as in Edinburgh and Glasgow, for example, and Openreach says upgrades are ongoing from the shores of Loch Leven to islands like Lismore and Jura, with the “Reaching 100%” build due to start in places like Pitcaple in Aberdeenshire, Hillside in Angus, Ballachulish and Cromarty in Highland, and Birsay in Orkney soon.

Scottish innovation minister Richard Lochhead said: “This is an important milestone in the drive to ensure more homes and businesses across Scotland benefit from full-fibre broadband, improving vital connectivity… this Reaching 100% build, alongside Openreach’s commercial network, will underpin economic growth and enhance communities across Scotland for decades to come.”