All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea
11 hours ago Gary Glitter recalled to prison for breaking licence conditions
20 hours ago Gary Lineker breaks silence as pundit to return to Match of The Day
20 hours ago Met Office weather warnings across UK - snow, ice & rain to hit today
20 hours ago Gary Lineker set to return as Match of The Day host as BBC apologises
23 hours ago Oscars 2023 red carpet looks including Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler

Firms set for major connectivity boost as Openreach ups rollout of ultrafast full fibre across Scotland

Firms in Scotland are among those set for a connectivity boost when Openreach engineers extend its ultrafast full fibre network this year.

By Emma Newlands
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
 Comment

The connectivity specialist, which says it builds and maintains the UK's largest broadband network, is expanding its hi-tech offering that is up to ten times faster than the average home broadband connection in urban areas like Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow and rural parts of regions including Fife, East Lothian, Highland, Aberdeenshire and Dumfries and Galloway during 2023.

It adds that it has invested around £240 million in its new network across Scotland so far, where more than 800,000 homes and businesses are now able to connect to what it says is some of the fastest, most reliable broadband in Europe. Openreach also says it is working with the Scottish and UK Governments to bring the technology to the hardest-to-reach properties, through funded programmes like Reaching 100% and voucher schemes launched by both administrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additionally, the firm cites research from the Centre for Economics & Business Research shows that connecting everyone in Scotland to full fibre broadband would create a £4.5 billion boost to the economy and support thousands of people to return to the workforce.

'We’re connecting parts of the nation other networks don’t reach, bringing an economic boost and backing rural communities,' says Openreach. Picture: contributed.
'We’re connecting parts of the nation other networks don’t reach, bringing an economic boost and backing rural communities,' says Openreach. Picture: contributed.
'We’re connecting parts of the nation other networks don’t reach, bringing an economic boost and backing rural communities,' says Openreach. Picture: contributed.

Katie Milligan, Openreach chief commercial officer and chair of its Scotland board, said: “Full fibre is the best way to provide ultrafast, ultra-reliable internet to millions of Scots. Around a third of the 800,000 homes and businesses now reached by our new Scottish fibre network are rural. We’re connecting parts of the nation other networks don’t reach, bringing an economic boost and backing rural communities. Our superfast broadband is already available to most people in Scotland, but ultrafast full fibre is the future.”

Scottish Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “The progress of Openreach’s full fibre rollout is welcome. This is a vital part of our national infrastructure, helping people to work remotely and helping support a greener society. Our Digital Strategy for Scotland sets out the importance of digital connectivity to homes and businesses across the country. This welcome investment from Openreach, who are a signatory of Scotland’s Full Fibre Charter, supports our commitment to ensure that everyone in Scotland can access at least a superfast broadband connection.”

OpenreachScotlandAberdeenAberdeenshireGallowayDumfries
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.