One of Edinburgh’s greenest offices bags first occupant six months ahead of opening
What is being billed as one of Edinburgh’s greenest office developments has secured its first occupant six months prior to opening.
Hymans Robertson, the pensions and investment advisory firm, is the first tenant to sign up to 30 Semple Street, an office development being undertaken by Corran Properties on behalf of CBRE Investment Management in the capital’s Exchange District. The company has committed to lease the building’s fifth and sixth floors - extending to 14,700 square feet - along with roof-top terraces, which are said to provide “exceptional views over Edinburgh’s famous skyline”.
With construction works ongoing, the 57,000-square-foot building is due to complete in September. The landlord’s team was represented by Knight Frank, Cuthbert White and Brodies. Hymans Robertson was represented by Cushman & Wakefield and Burness Paull.
Alix Mills, senior director at CBRE Investment Management, said: “To attract a tenant of such high calibre to our flagship office development in Edinburgh is tremendous testament to the high-quality design of 30 Semple Street, and the commitment of our entire team to meet the very highest standards of environmental performance.”
Shireen Anisuddin, managing partner at Hymans Robertson, added: “We’re really excited to be moving into 30 Semple Street. We have over 200 of our people in Edinburgh and it will be fantastic for them to benefit from this high-quality space. A key factor in our decision was to maintain our location in central Edinburgh and we are naturally delighted to have secured space with such attractive views. We are very much looking forward to taking up residence.”
