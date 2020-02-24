On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in Scottish business - 24 Feb 2020

Frame, the Glasgow-based creative communications agency, has appointed Harry Hussain to lead its expansion into the corporate and business-to-business (B2B) PR market following significant growth since opening in 2015.

Hussain has left his position as a director of Weber Shandwick and head of its Edinburgh office to join Frame’s PR operation, which has grown to a team of 23. Joint MD Stephen McCranor said: “Harry’s a well-known and respected figure with great experience both agency and client side. We’ve worked hard over the past 18 months to grow our corporate portfolio having already established a strong consumer and sports PR client list, to the point we’re now in the position to attract a big name like Harry.”

From left: FMS marine manager Marc Petty and technical director Darren Rendall. Picture: Rory Raitt

Hussain said: “Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we still see a huge amount of untapped potential in Scotland’s B2B and corporate markets.” He began his career with Fishburn Hedges in London before moving to Scotland to join Big Partnership. He spent three years at Lloyds Banking Group before joining Weber Shandwick. At Frame, he will oversee an eight-strong team and client base including Brewin Dolphin, Knight Frank, Maxim Park and Cepac.

READ MORE: On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world - 16 Feb

Sandy Findlay, partnership director at Edinburgh-headquartered innovation advisor ABGI UK, has been appointed to the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (Natep) Scotland proposal review panel (PRP). Findlay will support the panel in reviewing applicants’ potential for collaborative research and development projects.

He said: “I’m pleased to lend my support to the Natep initiative in Scotland. Our aim is to help Scottish businesses adopt a more strategic approach in funding innovation projects within the aerospace sector and across related industries, all of which are key to future economic growth.”

First Marine Solutions (FMS) has made two senior appointments to strengthen its marine and engineering services. Darren Rendall and Marc Petty join the Aberdeen-based mooring services provider as technical director and marine manager respectively.

The news follows the recent contract award to provide mooring equipment for BP in the North Sea. FMS MD Steven Brown said: “Both Darren and Marc’s appointments are a fantastic boost for our growing team… We have had a fantastic year, with a number of strategic contract awards, and I look forward to Darren and Marc supporting the development of this service.”