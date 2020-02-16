On The Move: A round-up of the latest appointments in the Scottish business world

Digitonic has appointed an ex-Scottish Enterprise man as its operations director ahead of an ambitious 12-month growth period.

The Glasgow-based smart mobile marketing agency has announced the appointment of Raymond McGovern to bolster its senior team through the period of growth.

Gordon Matheson, former president of Snipef, has been appointed the new chair of the Specialist Engineering Contractors (SEC) Group Scotland. Picture: Contributed

Previously holding positions at Scottish Development International and Scottish Enterprise, McGovern brings with him 20 years’ experience in helping to deliver significant growth for Scottish and UK businesses on a global scale. An entrepreneurial and engaging leader, he has a proven track record in shaping profitable relationships with commercial audiences.

i4 Product Design has announced that Tristan Elliott has been promoted to director of business development. A key champion for the company’s transition to employee ownership back in 2018, he will join the three founders and employee director on i4pd’s board of directors to shape the future of the firm.

As part of the company’s growth initiative, Elliott joined the consultancy five years ago, as business development manager, to diversify clientele by introducing scientific and medical experience to the business and contributed to its expansion of electronics and software capabilities.

The Scottish arm of construction body SEC Group has welcomed two experienced industry professionals to senior roles within the organisation.

Gordon Matheson, former president of the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (Snipef), has been appointed the new chair of the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group Scotland. Meanwhile, former local chairman of Clydesdale Bank, Ken Lewandowski, has been appointed executive chair.

Inoapps, the global technology firm, has announced Phoebe Foy-Phillips will take on a new role to further drive sales across Europe, Middle East and Africa. As Inoapps’ new VP for sales EMEA, Foy-Phillips will focus on growing the company’s presence across the region on the back of new investment into products and services.

She was recruited last year as VP global business transformation, joining after spending more than seven years at Oracle where she led strategy and governance for EMEA applications. Inoapps is an award-winning, global Oracle Platinum Partner and an accredited member of the Oracle Managed Service Provider Programme.

