Offshore safety specialist launches new training centre close to Clyde creating several jobs
One of the UK’s largest providers of marine and offshore safety support has opened a new training centre in the Central Belt creating several jobs.
Clyde Training Solutions (CTS) said the new facilities, based at Westway Park near Glasgow Airport, would utilise the White Cart Water, a River Clyde tributary, to provide a range of industry approved on-water training programmes. The site includes a dock and gangway, fast rescue crafts and lifeboats, “industry-specific” launch infrastructure and an onshore learning centre featuring two classrooms and a canteen.
The centre complements the company’s current training infrastructure in Clydebank, which includes a deep-water pool, fire safety site, indoor learning centre and dedicated renewables industry training site.
Kris McDonald, general manager at CTS, said: “The development of our new training centre is the next natural step in the growth of CTS and further expands our training portfolio for the shipping and energy sectors. This new site provides a cost efficient and centrally placed solution that offers high-end, effective training, ultimately delivering more skilled and competent workforces. Industry professionals in the Central Belt do not require to attend initial or further training in the North-east of Scotland for this on-water training, saving hundreds of pounds in travel and accommodation costs.”
Gregor King, Westway asset manager at Canmoor, added: “We are thrilled to have Clyde Training Solutions as the latest high-profile occupier at the park. Access to the water was key and our dock facility provides the ideal base for this bespoke training facility.”
