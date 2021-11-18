Offshore engineering contract win set to create 80 jobs in Aberdeen

PD&MS chief operating officer Liam O’Neil. Picture: Derek Ironside

PD&MS Group said it had further expanded its customer portfolio, securing a significant modifications contract with exploration and production company Dana Petroleum. The agreement is for an initial three years with options to extend to five.

As a result, PD&MS will carry out a range of engineering modifications and undertake offshore construction on Dana’s Triton and Western Isles assets in the North Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief operating officer Liam O’Neil said: “This contract with Dana Petroleum underpins our leading market position. We look forward to working in partnership with the team at Dana to unlock maximum efficiencies through delivery of safe, predictable, and sustainable solutions.

“We have an extensive track record [and] we are very well placed to deliver lower carbon and lower cost modifications to Dana over the term of the contract,” he added.

Eiko van Dalen, chief operating officer at Dana Petroleum, added: “We are really pleased to award this contract to PD&MS. It represents an opportunity to build a new partnership together.

“Our aim is to offer clarity and commitment to our supply chain partners through a series of three-year contracts, all of which include options for extension. Taken together, they represent a £71 million commitment to the regional economy over the next three years.”

PD&MS, which currently employs more than 800 people, was founded in 2002 and has been owned by private equity firm Inflexion since 2014.

A message from the Editor: