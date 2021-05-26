75 jobs in pipeline as Aberdeen group snaps up Glasgow cleantech innovator

PD&MS Group has swallowed cleantech specialist engineering firm Synergie Environ Limited (SEL) for an undisclosed sum.

The move will bolster the Aberdeen firm’s decarbonisation capabilities and further support the energy sector’s net-zero emission ambitions.

SEL has been instrumental in developing systems to cut carbon consumption and costs across a range of industries including energy, power generation and storage, as well as pharmaceuticals, waste and sustainable material, and transportation.

A PD&MS rope access technician working at a wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

For more than a decade it has supported hundreds of businesses and also scooped several industry accolades for its achievements.

The enlarged PD&MS Group plans to increase its workforce with 75 new hires across Scotland and the UK in the next 12 months.

Chief executive Simon Rio said: “We are fully committed to supporting our clients decarbonise their infrastructure and activities. This cleantech acquisition is a real statement of our intent and underpins our drive and passion to support the energy transition.

“The team at SEL has a vast experience in delivering tangible carbon reduction solutions across multiple sectors and projects. Coupled with our growth in the renewables sector, we are very well placed to unlock significant value for our customers.”

SEL will continue to be based in Glasgow and operate as part of the wider group. Managing director Uisdean Fraser, who has been at the cutting edge of cleantech development for some 35 years, will carry on in his role along with his entire team.

