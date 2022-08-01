North Lanarkshire community hub will boost learning and create jobs

Hub South West Scotland, on behalf of North Lanarkshire Council, has appointed Kier Construction as its construction partner to deliver the St Kevin’s Community Hub, which incorporates St Kevin’s Primary School and community facilities. The learning and community campus will be situated close to its existing location in Bargeddie.

The local community is set to benefit throughout the building of the hub, as local contractors and smaller businesses will be supported. There will be eight construction roles created, including two modern apprenticeships, while some 30 work placements and 100 training opportunities are set to be provided.

Kier Construction is due to begin works on the site next year, with an expected completion date of mid-2024.

Phil McDowell, regional director of Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be appointed as preferred bidder for stage one of St Kevin’s Community Hub, particularly as this lies within our local area, near to Kier’s main Scotland office. This new hub will be transformational for North Lanarkshire, providing a dynamic and sustainable space for pupils, teachers and the community to hugely benefit from.

“Kier has a long-standing relationship with Hub South West Scotland and the transparency and support that we receive from them is instrumental in ensuring that we take the needs and demands of the local community into full consideration throughout the development journey. We look forward to working with them again to bring tangible benefits to the local area.”