Hub South West Scotland partnership names new chief executive

Hub South West is behind major projects such as the East Whitlawburn housing development in Cambuslang, which opened in the summer.

Michael Ross replaces Michael McBrearty who announced earlier this year that he intended to stand down from the role. As operation director spanning the last eight years and with direct responsibility for the delivery of more than £800 million of infrastructure projects, Ross is said to possess the “requisite skills and experience to step up”.

The hub is a public-private partnership of local authorities, the NHS, blue light services and a number of construction industry contractors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross, who previously worked for BAM PPP UK in development and delivery roles and has over 20 years’ construction industry experience, said: “I see the key drivers for Hub South West moving into the next chapter as quality, sustainability, partnership and social value, thereby building on our already excellent reputation for delivering diverse, top quality projects that create a host of opportunities for the local economy and communities with which we work.”

Chairman Willie Mackie said: “In Michael Ross we have a worthy successor to Michael McBrearty and we wish him great success in his new role. He fully understands the various facets of the business and was a natural choice for the role.”

In addition, the hub has announced that Donald Gilles, director of place for South Ayrshire Council, will be stepping down as the public sector representative on the board and the process to fill this position has commenced.

Mackie added: “We would like to thank Donald Gillies for his commitment and strategic guidance.”

A message from the Editor: