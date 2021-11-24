North-east procurement firm Craig International secures deals worth £5m

The Aberdeen-based company has inked the deals with global energy services firms Altera Infrastructure and Bilfinger Salamis UK, and attributes the wins to its digital platform ebuy, saying it helps source products globally for local supply.

The first contract will see it source and supply oilfield consumables for Altera’s UK and Brazil operations, while the second includes the provision of third-party procurement for goods and services to Bilfinger Salamis UK’s onshore and offshore business.

Craig International said the work will be delivered from its base in Aberdeen (file image). Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

It added that both deals, secured through competitive tender, will use its ecobuy service, which takes “a more sustainable approach to procurement,” for example limiting logistical requirements for the delivery of products by combining orders to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

The work will be delivered from Craig International’s base in the Granite City, with a dedicated team working on the contracts for the duration of the three-year projects.

Carol Ross, general manager of Craig International in Aberdeen, said the new contracts reinforce the firm’s status in the field of procurement. “We’re looking forward to working closely with both companies over the coming years to streamline their procurement processes and provide a more sustainable, technology-led offering,” she added.

Craig International added that more than 70 per cent of its clients are currently using its ebuy system. The family-owned business, which is part of the international Craig Group, currently has 84 procurement specialists operating across bases in Cape Town, South Africa; Calgary, Canada; Doha, Qatar; Hamburg, Germany; and Houston, USA, in addition to Aberdeen.

