Aberdeen-based energy giant Wood hails extension of Equinor contract in Brazil

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has been signed up to keep delivering maintenance across the Peregrino wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading unit.

It said this marks the third one-year extension awarded to the team, with the contract initially secured in 2015 as a four-year commitment with four additional one-year options to continue, with Wood “well-positioned” to extend its work with Norway-headquartered Equinor in coming years.

The contract relates to the Peregrino wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading unit. Picture: Øyvind Hagen.

The Scottish-headquartered group’s core team, consisting of about 140 people, will continue to provide maintenance services, and as it executes Equinor’s upcoming major technical condition upgrade project on the Peregrino assets, an additional 500 people will be mobilised to the team.

Paul Leonard, Wood’s president for operations in the Americas, said: “This latest endorsement is testament to the strong relationship we have built with Equinor, having worked with the client since 2009. This contract extension solidifies our position in the region, demonstrating Wood’s proven capabilities in delivering energy solutions to Brazil.

“We are well-positioned to extend our work with Equinor in the years to come as they continue to invest heavily in Brazil, with new developments. We are also committed to align with them in their pursuit of alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind, as we navigate the energy transition towards net-zero carbon emissions together.”

