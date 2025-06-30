No net zero without reforms in education

Let’s prepare pupils for the Green jobs of today, says Matt Colgan

In 2003, Scotland made a bold move. Recognising the digital revolution was not a passing phase but a transformative shift, we embedded Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the curriculum, launched lifelong learning strategies and reshaped skills development to meet the needs of a new economy.

Today, we face a similar inflection point – only this time, it’s green.

Scotland has committed to reaching net zero by 2045. To get there, we will need tens of thousands of new jobs in areas such as renewable energy, clean transport and sustainable construction. According to PwC, 7 per cent of all job adverts in Scotland in 2024 were classified as ‘green’ – including a remarkable 62.8 per cent rise in green construction roles alone compared to the previous year.

But while our targets are ambitious, our pipeline of talent is not, and our current education system is not adequately preparing students for the green jobs of the future.

Despite growing awareness of climate change, sustainability education across Scottish schools remains fragmented and optional. Most pupils leave secondary school having never heard of retrofitting, circular economy or low-carbon design. Climate change might show up in a science lesson or a one-off citizenship day, but it’s rarely connected to real-world career options.

This disconnect is now a critical weakness. Skills Development Scotland has flagged a growing mismatch between net zero ambitions and workforce readiness. In key sectors – from offshore wind to energy-efficient building – employers are struggling to recruit. Our colleges and apprenticeships can’t close the gap alone. Reform must start in schools, and it must be systemic.

At January’s Sustainabuild Assembly in Glasgow, more than 50 leaders from construction, academia and government gathered to tackle this very issue. The message was clear: to close the green skills gap, we must start earlier, collaborate better and build education pathways that reflect Scotland’s economic future.

We heard from Caryn Gibson of Timber Engineering UK, who’s working with more than 700 S1–S3 pupils across Tayside to build model sustainable houses. These young students are not just learning theory – they’re seeing themselves as future designers and builders of a greener Scotland. Meanwhile, initiatives like the ‘Constructing Futures’ programme in Edinburgh offer hands-on construction experience to high school students, including a qualification in construction craft and technician skills.

These are powerful examples, but they are the exception – not the rule. What we need is a national strategy.

That means embedding green skills into every level of education – from primary schools to colleges and apprenticeships. It means treating sustainability not as a niche topic, but as a core economic competency, just like literacy or digital fluency. A plumbing student should learn how to install a heat pump. A business graduate should understand the carbon impact of supply chains. A geography pupil should learn not only the effects of climate change – but how to help solve them.

It also means stronger ties between education and industry. Scotland’s built environment contributes 6.9 per cent to national economic output yet still suffers from an ageing workforce and outdated perceptions of construction careers. If we want young people – and their parents and teachers – to view green building as a viable, inspiring future, we need clearer pathways, better guidance and more visible role models.

Encouragingly, the political will is there. “Scotland is already leading the way in delivering a green jobs revolution,” said Minister for Higher and Further Education Graeme Dey at the Sustainabuild Assembly. “But more needs to be done. Businesses must foster strong relationships with the education system to ensure we have the workforce for a future green economy”.

The good news is, we’ve done this before. The playbook is there – in how we handled digital skills 20 years ago. What’s needed now is urgency, alignment and investment.

The stakes could not be higher. This is not just about hitting net zero targets. It’s about creating meaningful, secure jobs across Scotland. It’s about giving young people the tools to shape a fairer, greener future. And it’s about economic resilience – because the green economy is not a side story. It is the future economy. The question is not whether we can afford to reform education. The question is: can we afford not to?