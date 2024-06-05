Newly hired employment law expert aims to help firms handle 'overwhelming' aspect of business

From left: new hire Laurie Anderson with Aberdein Considine's head of employment Robert Holland. Picture: contributed.

“I have vast experience of advising clients on all areas of employment law.”

Scottish legal heavyweight Aberdein Considine has reinforced its employment law arm with a key senior hire.

Laurie Anderson, who has been recruited as a new senior associate and will be based at the firm’s Waterloo Street offices in Glasgow, is credited with bringing more than 15 years’ experience in employment law, accredited as a specialist in the field by the Law Society of Scotland.

Before joining Aberdein Considine, he held the role of head of team (litigation) at WorkNest, which is focused on employment law, HR and health and safety, and in Scotland has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen.

He cheered his new post, stating: “I’m looking forward to building on the expansive service offering we have, and growing our client base. I have vast experience of advising clients on all areas of employment law, and I particularly enjoy delivering training to clients, guiding them through the ever-changing legal landscape. With so many ongoing legal developments and updates, it can be overwhelming for employers, therefore we can alleviate the stress for them, and help them in their day-to-day work.”

Robert Holland, partner and head of employment at Aberdein Considine, said: “We’re delighted to have Laurie on board to strengthen our employment offering. Having been on the other side of transactions and tribunals with him over the years, I have always been impressed with his knowledge and, more importantly, empathy with clients. He will be a great addition to the team here at Aberdein Considine.”

Aberdein Considine, which was launched in 1981 by friends Harvey Aberdein and Iain Considine, says its offering spans wills and power of attorney, to employment law, divorce, separation and family law as well as comprehensive legal support to businesses of all sizes.