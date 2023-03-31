Legal firm Aberdein Considine has signed up an agent representing young footballers in Scotland – saying the move comes as it continues to strengthen its sports law practice.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has hired Darren Walker as a consultant, explaining that the former youth player with Hibs and St Johnstone moved into representing footballers when his own son was released from Livingston in 2010 to ensure that the boy and others were able to secure new clubs. Mr Walker has operated as a professional football agent in domestic markets as well as working with players in countries including Spain, Bulgaria, Australia, Belgium, Poland and Japan.

Aberdein Considine, which also operates an independent financial adviser (IFA) network and an independent mortgage broker division, adding that it is Scotland’s largest solicitor estate agent, noted that Robert Holland, who recently joined as head of employment law, has a particular interest in sports law, having represented professionals in sports including football, rugby and athletics.

The lawyer, who has also played football at semi-professional level for Edinburgh City, and worked with Mr Walker for several years, said: “This is a unique partnership we’ve formed and it provides a one-stop shop for any youth player. Working with Darren I have seen at first hand the type of help many young players will require, especially if they are involved in a major transfer.

From left: agent Darren Walker and employment law boss Robert Holland at Aberdein Considine's offices on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh. Picture: David Johnstone Photography.

“With their primary focus on playing football it can be easy for young players miss out on receiving the best advice and in many cases they might be getting advice from those who are not financial, property or legal professionals. In the midst of the excitement of getting a big transfer and throughout their careers, it’s so important for young players to know they have access to the best independent, professional advice, and this is what we’ll be offering.”