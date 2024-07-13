A £350m subsea cable factory is planned for Port of Nigg at Cromarty Firth

We won’t deliver a net zero grid with current electricity infrastructure

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After only a week with their hands on the levers of government, Labour has been moving at a “move fast and break things” kind of pace on energy policy. We’ve seen the establishment of a £7.3 billion National Wealth Fund (NWF) to support clean energy investments, reversal of a ban on onshore wind to help double this form of power generation by 2030, and plans to invest £500 million in green hydrogen.

Much of this had been in the party’s manifesto. But there have been surprises too. Scottish climate and energy expert Chris Stark was – judging by one of his social media posts – blindsided by being appointed to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. He heads a new unit that will bang heads together to ensure UK renewables policy is “supercharged”. Channelling Nasa vibes, it’s called “Mission Control”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly, having someone who was director of energy and climate change in the Scottish Government will be helpful as work is done to accelerate grid upgrades, cut red tape and coordinate investment in port infrastructure for offshore wind. Especially in Scotland, where so much of the UK’s renewables story is playing out. This work is urgent. As Wind Europe, an industry group for wind power, points out, five times more electricity infrastructure needs to be constructed by 2030 than in the past three decades to deliver a net zero grid.

Jeremy Grant is a freelance writer and editor, and was a journalist at the Financial Times and Reuters for 25 years

Some of this will come from ScotWind, one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world.

Port infrastructure is key. You can’t build offshore wind farms at sea, so assembling the kit – turbine towers, blades, rotors and nacelles (which generate the electricity from the action of the rotor) must happen quayside. And this means acres of space, given that a blade can be longer than nine London double decker buses.

Ports are also where much of the supply chain manufacturing is most usefully located. Sumitomo Electric of Japan is building a £350m subsea cable factory at Port of Nigg at Cromarty Firth, while Vestas of Denmark is scoping Port of Leith for a turbine blade factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An innovative Scottish scheme called the Strategic Investment Model is busy trying to match prospective supply chain projects with ScotWind developers to kickstart more activity. Most of a list of ten “priority” projects are port-related. Meetings between the two sides start in coming weeks to see if projects can attract the required investment commitments.

Labour has also allocated £1.8bn for port infrastructure, presumably part of the NWF’s £7.3bn. The idea is that this will “mobilise billions more in private investment” to allow more Scottish ports to accommodate the huge pipeline of offshore wind projects that’s coming.

This is where foreign direct investment (FDI) will come in. Scotland attracted more of this than anywhere in the UK outside London in 2023. New projects secured increased by almost 29 per cent from the 2022 level.