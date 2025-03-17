New Scottish law firm launches pledging ‘refreshing client-first approach’

“We turned down several approaches to join large established firms because we have a clear vision of how the firm should look and feel” – Maureen Matheson

A boutique law firm has launched in Glasgow with its founders promising a “refreshing client-first approach”.

Matheson Lawson, established by Maureen Matheson and Victoria Lawson, aims to offer an “antithesis to the transactional approach that has characterised large parts of the sector”. From its Bothwell Street offices, the practice will specialise in conveyancing, wills, powers of attorney, trusts, estate administration and other private client services, with plans to expand into other sectors including commercial and corporate law as the firm grows.

The two lawyers have departed McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM), where Matheson headed up the residential property and private client departments, with Lawson specialising in conveyancing. The friends, who both live in and around Glasgow, have already secured a roster of clients at launch, along with four additional team members joining from MCM.

Karen Deans, Abigail Meek, Maureen Matheson, Victoria Lawson and Graham Mackintosh. Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography

Matheson, co-founder and director, said: “We are building something different - a law firm that genuinely prioritises relationships over transactions.

“The timing is right. We turned down several approaches to join large established firms because we have a clear vision of how the firm should look and feel - and that needed a fresh start, with Victoria and I working with the team and our clients day-in, day-out.

“The philosophy is that by investing in our people we empower them to deliver unparalleled excellence in client service while offering expert technical advice tailored to our clients’ needs.”

Lawson added: “Maureen and I get to know our clients on a personal level and adapt our approach to fit. Yes, we want the business to grow and be successful, but we won’t be maximising profits at all costs - certainly not to compromise on our service.

“Starting with a clean slate we have a fantastic opportunity to create a firm that reflects our values - a place where clients know they will receive not just expert legal advice, but a service that is built on trust, clarity, and a real commitment to their needs.”