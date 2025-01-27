Be prepared for the unexpected by setting up a Power of Attorney

Martin Lewis suggests Power of Attorney is more important than a Will – and he could be right, says ​​Kimberley Mackay

As we toast to living long and well, the new year is a time to look forward and evaluate what is important. It is a time to set new goals, make resolutions, and plan for the future. With health often being a top priority, it’s important that our affairs are in order in case of any unforeseen circumstances. While making a Will is an essential part of personal planning, many people tend to overlook the importance of ensuring they have a plan in place should something happen during their lifetime. When planning for the future, here’s why a Power of Attorney should be high on your priority list.

Power of Attorney hit the headlines after financial journalist Martin Lewis said: “Power of Attorney is more important than a Will. A Will decides what happens to your assets if you die. Power of Attorney decides what happens to your assets if you lose your faculties.”

Life is unpredictable and whilst powers of attorney are commonly associated with age-related decline, an unexpected illness or accident can also create huge challenges for families in the most difficult and stressful of times.

Preparing a Power of Attorney allows someone you trust (“the attorney”) to make financial and/or welfare decisions for you if you are unable to do so in the future. You can prepare a Power of Attorney at any time. However, planning ahead in the event that you are unable to grant one when needed is advisable. This means that your plans and wishes are followed should you lose the capacity to look after your finances or make decisions about your care. It is also an important tool that can be used when a person is out of the country and financial decisions and documents need to be signed quickly. Crucially, it ensures those you have nominated are aware and comfortable with their responsibilities.

The attorney (not to be mistaken for an American lawyer) will likely be a trusted family member, friend or in some circumstances, a solicitor. The key is to pick someone you trust completely to step into your shoes and make decisions you are unable to at that time.

It is a common misconception that a family member will automatically take on the role of decision-maker should it be required. However, if you were to lose the ability to make decisions for yourself and did not have a Power of Attorney in place, the courts may need to appoint a Guardian for you. This is a long, expensive and often stressful process in comparison to putting a Power of Attorney in place in advance, particularly if you are a property and/or business owner. Moreover, the appointed Guardian may not be who you would have selected.

Whilst templates or DIY kits are available online, engaging a qualified solicitor to draft a Power of Attorney is strongly recommended and is likely to be more straightforward than you think. A solicitor can ensure that your document complies with the legal requirements, the attorney or attorneys are appointed in the most suitable way, and you are guided on the specific types of powers you may wish to grant.

Kimberely Mackay is an Associate, Gillespie Macandrew

So, as you embark on your new year’s resolutions, consider making a Power of Attorney a priority for your own peace of mind. After all, as the saying goes “lang may yer lum reek”, but it’s always wise to plan for the unexpected!