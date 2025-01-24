New owner outlines plans for giant Scottish holiday park with 700 homes and lodges

“The deal is great news for the Scottish market and shows the attractiveness of the country to national holiday park operators” – Richard Moss, Colliers

One of the largest holiday parks in the west of Scotland is set for fresh investment and new facilities after a change of ownership.

Harrison Leisure has added Ayr’s Crofthead Holiday Park to its growing portfolio which now encompasses ten parks across the UK. Bosses said the acquisition marked the group’s first purchase in Scotland and was a further sign of the family firm’s ambitious growth plans.

The confidential deal, for an undisclosed sum, was arranged by commercial property firm Colliers and completed in just a few weeks.

Crofthead has been in the same family ownership since the early 2000s and has grown substantially during that period. The park in total extends to some 85 acres and is developed with 50 luxury lodges, 25 touring pitches, and 650 holiday homes. In addition, development has begun for further pitches, with planning consent for an additional 150 units being recently granted.

William Harrison, one of the directors of Harrison Leisure, said: “We feel privileged to have the chance to acquire this fantastic park. We look forward to continuing the same family run feel and high standards that the sellers have maintained for the last 20 years. We’ll also be investing into the park and introducing some of the elements that Harrison Holidays is renowned for.”

Gordon McCormack, who purchased the park in 2001, said: “Whilst selling the park wasn’t in our immediate thoughts, once it became an option it was very important that we were able to ensure our family park was sold to an operator with the same ethos for customer care. Billy Harrison has been a pleasure to deal with and I have no doubt that the future of the business is in good hands.”

Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers, added: “The demand for well-located, high-quality property remains extremely strong. This business ticked every box for the buyer - an established business, a strong location with the ability to further grow through development.