Crerar Hotels unveils new self-catering site at Glencoe Inn

Crerar Hotels said the move marks its first step into self-catering lodgings, and it has invested £150,000 into the facility.

It added that Island View House allows guests to enjoy completely private accommodation in the newly renovated five-bedroom house alongside the recently upgraded facilities at the Glencoe Inn.

Island View can accommodate groups of up to ten, and also has a lounge with log fire burner, private outdoor hot tub, and fully equipped kitchen, while dogs are welcome.

The hotel group says Island View can accommodate groups of up to ten. Picture: Gerardo Jaconelli.

The new offering has been unveiled just months after the completion of an extensive £500,000 refurbishment of the Glencoe Inn.

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, said: “Following the completion of our refurbishment at the Glencoe Inn, we wanted to go one step further to meet growing demand for self-catering accommodation in the area by introducing Island View House.

“We’ve renovated the five-bedroom house next to the Inn to the highest standards, creating a fantastic space that gives guests the best of both worlds… By offering various options to potential guests, we’re hoping to attract even more holidaymakers to explore one of the finest landscapes Scotland has to offer.”

Crerar Hotels has invested £150,000 in the new facility. Picture: Gerardo Jaconelli.

Crerar Hotels was founded by Paddy Crerar and also comprises Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House, Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Golf View, and Deeside Inn. It also recently said it was putting £1 million behind a recruitment drive as the hotel industry attempts to get back on its feet.

