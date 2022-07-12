Edinburgh-based Chris Stewart Group supercharging ambitions with double hire

The firm has revealed that Tessa Allen, formerly global head of private markets and real-estate structuring with Abrdn, steps into the role of chief operating officer, while Marzena D'Arcy joins from The Artisanal Spirit Company as people and culture director.

Ms Allen holds a board-level position and is responsible for providing management and leadership to the business, with direct responsibility for capital markets, corporate structure, legal and governance, while Ms D’Arcy is tasked with strengthening the organisational design of the company to maximise interconnected corporate relationships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CSG added that since its formation two decades ago, it carved out an “innovative” business model firstly at its Edinburgh developments around Old Town Chambers and The Edinburgh Grand, and latterly at Love Loan in Glasgow.

"As owner, developer and manager of these iconic properties and then as operator through its hospitality brands, including Lady Libertine and El Cartel, CSG has sought to maintain a custodianship over the developments to steer their success,” it added.

The group’s chief executive and eponymous founder said: "I'm delighted to welcome Tessa and Marzena to CSG. Both bring an unrivalled level of expertise and experience, as well as an ambitious and open mindset, which is essential to how we take the entire business forward in a cohesive and sustainable way.

"As part of the leadership team, they will support our clear commitment to deliver a group-wide asset and operational [environmental, social and governance] strategy."