"Our patients will continue to see the same familiar faces, now supported by additional investment and cutting-edge technology" – Dr Duncan Smith

A dentist “deeply rooted” in an East Lothian community has been swallowed by a dental group with more than 20 practices across Scotland.

Musselburgh-based Duncan Smith Dental was established in the 1930s and has been led by Dr Duncan Smith since 1992. It has now joined Scottish Dental Care in a move that “ensures the continuation of its commitment to high-quality patient care”. Terms surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

Under Scottish Dental Care’s ownership, the practice will continue to serve its patients under the name Musselburgh Dental Clinic and Implant Centre, with investment into enhanced facilities and cutting-edge digital technology expected in the next 12 months.

L-R: Andrea Smith, Duncan Smith, Philip Friel, Lynn Hood and Jeremy Seigal.

Scottish Dental Care, founded by brothers Christopher and Dr Philip Friel in 2016, has grown steadily, now comprising 22 locations across Scotland, from Inverness in the north to Dumfries in the south. The latest acquisition follows the group’s recent purchase of Platt & Common, a dental clinic in Stirling with a storied legacy dating back to 1861.

Duncan Smith said: “This practice has always been rooted in Musselburgh’s community, and I’m proud of the trusted relationships we’ve built over the years with both our patients and our dedicated team.

“By joining Scottish Dental Care we’re safeguarding that legacy while opening an exciting new chapter. Our patients will continue to see the same familiar faces, now supported by additional investment and cutting-edge technology that will further enhance the care we provide. We’re looking forward to this partnership and what it means for the future of both our team and the local community.”

Dr Smith will continue at the clinic as lead dentist while his wife Andrea, who has worked with him over the past 23 years to develop the practice, will step back to spend more time with family.