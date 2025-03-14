Scottish dental group invests £100k into clinic

One of the capital’s biggest dental practices has unveiled a significant refurbishment following an extensive investment programme to enhance services for its 11,000 registered patients.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since acquiring East Craigs Dental Clinic just over two years ago, Scottish Dental Care has committed £100,000 towards a series of infrastructure and technology improvements.

Crucially, the practice has remained fully operational throughout the phased works, ensuring patients continued to receive care with minimal disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the latest phase of investment completed, patients and staff alike are benefitting from a transformed clinic.

New surgery at East Craigs Dental Clinic

Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care Philip Friel, said: “We are committed to continually investing in our clinics to ensure we provide the highest standard of dental care for our patients.

“This latest investment has enhanced both our facilities and treatment options. Alongside modernised patient areas and a new clinical room, we have introduced state-of-the-art digital scanning technology and upgraded essential equipment, ensuring our team can deliver the very best in dental care.

“Expanding our capacity by adding a new surgery and welcoming a sixth dentist strengthens our ability to provide accessible, high-quality treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By embracing the latest innovations and growing our team, we are further improving the patient experience at every stage of their journey.”

Dr Roddy Little, Lead Clinician at East Craigs Dental Clinic

As part of the improvements, a brand-new fifth surgery room has been introduced, increasing capacity and enabling greater access to high-quality dental care. This follows the build out of a new sanitisation suite and a refreshed waiting area.

Additionally, state-of-the-art dental chairs have replaced ageing models, offering an upgraded experience for both clinicians and patients.

A move to digital radiography enhances patient care and the latest digital intraoral scanning technology has also been implemented, significantly reducing the need for traditional dental impressions in most restorative treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside these facility improvements, the East Craigs team has also welcomed a new dentist.

East Craigs Dental Clinic

Dr Amna Sajad BDS, a University of Aberdeen graduate, brings valuable experience in treating patients of all ages, including those with anxiety, disabilities, and learning needs. She has a particular interest in paediatrics and restorative dentistry, further strengthening the clinic’s expertise.

East Craigs Dental Clinic has been a vital part of the north-west Edinburgh community for more than 40 years. Originally opened in 1983 as a purpose-built clinic, it offers a comprehensive range of high-quality NHS treatment as well as an array of cosmetic procedures.

Dr Roddy Little, Lead Clinician at East Craigs Dental Clinic said: “Our commitment to delivering excellent care has always been our priority. Ongoing investment allows us to enhance our facilities, upgrade essential equipment, and introduce cutting-edge digital scanning technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With these improvements, we are proud to offer an even better experience to our patients, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care.”

Glasgow-headquartered Scottish Dental Care has established itself as a major player in Scotland’s dental sector, growing to 21 locations based throughout the country, from Inverness to Dumfries.

Founded by brothers Philip and Christopher Friel, Scottish Dental Care consists of more than 125 clinicians and 200 dental nurses and practice staff serving 250,000 patients.

Philip continues to practice, ensuring that patient care and clinician wellbeing remain a top priority across all clinics. He is regarded as one of the country’s leading dentists.

To register at East Craigs Dental Clinic, visit: https://scottishdentalcare.co.uk/clinic/east-craigs-dental-clinic/