New Edinburgh development will feature eco flats with 'green' roof and solar panels

Carmichael Homes has delivered 11 developments across Greater Glasgow over the past nine years, including sites in Finnieston and Bishopbriggs. The firm has now started construction on a development made up of a range of one to four-bed flats on Lanark Road in Edinburgh.

The development will feature a “green roof” to help the building retain water and aid local biodiversity, enhanced glazing for added insulation, modern fans and an energy efficient boiler system, linked to solar panels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To support the project, the firm has secured a seven-figure funding package via Bank of Scotland’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI).

Glasgow-based Carmichael Homes has now broken ground on a new range of sustainable flats on Lanark Road in Edinburgh, with support from Bank of Scotland. CGI shows how the development should look when completed.

The construction of the new flats is expected to take 16 months, with completion due by December 2022.

The company currently has three live developments across Glasgow and Edinburgh and is expecting a further three projects to go live next year – all of which will be developed with a “focus on sustainability”.

Carmichael said it was also supporting Scottish businesses during the development, using products from Wick-based Ashley Ann Kitchens, Aberdeen-headquartered Stewart Milne and many more locally sourced companies

Scott Carmichael, managing director of Carmichael Homes, said: “We create high-quality properties that are sustainably built to help Scotland on its way to net zero.

“The support from Bank of Scotland has been a massive boost to our business. It has enabled us to equip each property with a host of eco-friendly features and ensure each flat has a low carbon footprint.

“The project will also mark a continuation in our expansion into Edinburgh. A recent report found that people across Edinburgh are concerned with the current climate emergency and by building new homes with this in mind, we are continuing our commitment to provide sustainable homes across Scotland.”

Douglas Spowart, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, added: “With COP26 just around the corner, we’ll continue to support businesses like Carmichael Homes as they work to reduce Scotland’s carbon emissions and strengthen our ever-growing green credentials.”

Bank of Scotland has already committed a £2 billion fund to support businesses impacted by Covid-19.

A message from the Editor: