Biodiversity net gain is the key for future of land management - Nick Hesford

Through our research, GWCT has demonstrated that good management of our countryside can lead to tangible knock-on benefits for a wide range of wildlife. Managed moorland, for example, supports significantly higher numbers of red listed wading birds, like lapwing and curlew, compared with unmanaged moorlands. Counter to popular narrative, species such as mountain hare are also up to 35 times more abundant in these managed environments. In the lowlands, our approach to sustainable land management similarly demonstrates improved species diversity as a result of habitat creation for pheasant and partridge. In short, our research demonstrates that sympathetic management of working land can significantly increase biodiversity, often above that of dedicated conservation nature reserves, while being part of important cultural and economic landscapes.Until recently, much of wildlife management has been conducted based on practical knowledge, often handed down from generation to generation. While this includes a rich bank of pragmatic custom and practice, sometimes outcomes can be sub-optimal and lack the auditable, evidence-based approach required in modern land management. Twinned with our science based ‘Best Practice with Proof’ approach it is clear that significant biodiversity gains could be made, particularly where current land management practices are not delivering the potential for positive biodiversity outcomes.The GWCT’s Biodiversity Assessment Service helps farms, estates, and wildlife managers highlight where current management is benefitting biodiversity, identify where there is potential for negative impacts on wildlife, and promote practical solutions and remedial actions. Delivering net biodiversity gain must work for the practitioner as much as it does for the politicians and conservation NGOs.