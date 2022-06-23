New Dumbarton development will address town's social housing needs

The Dumbarton Harbour site comprises one, two, and three bedroom properties including main-stream housing, wheelchair-accessible properties and properties let to care providers for supported living. It has been officially launched by Dunbritton Housing Association and West Dunbartonshire Council.

Representatives from the housing association and the council were joined by Shona Robison, the Scottish Government secretary for social justice, housing and local government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With funding from the National Heritage lottery, Dunbritton Housing Association is working closely with the arts and film charity Rigarts and the local council to ensure that the open areas provide “cultural regeneration” with the provision of benches, a viewing platform, artistic paving slabs and commemorative door plaques.

Allan Murphy, chief executive of Dunbritton Housing Association, said: “In this time of financial uncertainty, social housing has a key role to play in providing families with affordable high-quality homes. This development has allowed Dunbritton to provide 150 properties across all sizes and types which will help address the housing needs of the people of Dumbarton.”

Robison added: “It is great to see the outcome of the strong collaborative partnership working between all the partners which has made this transformative regeneration possible.

“We are proud of delivering 111,750 affordable homes since 2007 with over 78,000 for social rent. Progress has started towards our next ambitious target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which 70 per cent will be for social rent and 10 per cent in remote, rural and island communities.”