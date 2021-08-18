The crossing beside Dumbarton Central Station shown in this drone footage by Scotsman photographer John Devlin is one of three in the town to be transformed to boost their visibility.

The others are at Dumbarton Academy and Dalreoch Primary School, with a fourth to be installed at Bankend Road.

Glasgow-based architects New Practice designed the crossings for West Dunbartonshire Council and walking and cycling developers Sustrans Scotland.

The revamped crossing beside Dumbarton Central Station is one of three in the town. Picture: John Devlin

Bike parking at one the town’s secondary schools has also been revamped to encourage more pupils to cycle as part of the active travel – walking, cycling and wheeling – project.

Creative director Becca Thomas told The Scotsman: "We are delighted to have delivered the first colourful crossing in Scotland for Dumbarton.

"Our team were excited to create a design which brings some joy to this area outside the train station and highlights the importance of walking and wheeling within our town centres.

“New Practice identified a number of locations that would benefit from measures to make active travel more accessible, including improved cycle lanes along the national cycle network route seven and crossing points next to Dumbarton Central Station and Dumbarton Academy.

"Central to the project is the delivery of three new colourful crossings, artistic zebra crossings that help to make previously poorly-marked crossing points more visible to all road users, and introduce colour and creativity to public space.

"Alongside the colourful crossings, new colourful cycle parking has been installed at Dumbarton Academy, encouraging students to cycle or scoot to school, and two new cycle repair stations have been introduced.

"These repair stations provide tools to allow cyclists to change a flat tyre or tune up their bike on the go.”

The council said the crossings were a temporary measure as part of Spaces for People, a Scottish Government programme to improve active travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Infrastructure, regeneration and economic development vice-convener Diane Docherty said: “This is such a fun addition to the locations and they have been such a talking point since being installed, which is great for encouraging our residents and visitors to leave the car behind when moving around West Dunbartonshire.

“The colourful designs at the crossing mean it is safer for people who are walking, wheeling and cycling in the area and will be especially beneficial to young people who are learning to cross the road too.”

A spokesperson for Sustrans Scotland said: “Bright, multi-coloured crossing designs help to provide clear contrast, slowing approaching traffic and guiding people crossing on foot or by wheel.

"We think this is a wonderful feature for West Dumbartonshire to have added to their street and we are very pleased to have been able to have fund it with the support of Transport Scotland.

"We hope that it will set the standard for more across Scotland.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are open to learning more about innovative approaches which could support road safety and active travel ambitions."

