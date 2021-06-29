Law firm Anderson Strathern reappointed as legal adviser to Crown Estate Scotland

Law firm Anderson Strathern has been reappointed as legal adviser to Crown Estate Scotland, the body that manages around half of the country’s foreshore and extensive rural estates.

Crown Estate Scotland recently announced that it expects gross revenue from 2021-22 to be about £26 million, due to an increase in offshore wind turnover as production kicks off at a number of sites.

Earlier this month, it announced that seven projects across Scotland will benefit from a total of £150,000 from a new Crown Estate Scotland fund designed to support community enterprises. The Community Capacity Grants are part of a new £750,000 Sustainable Communities Fund.

The Anderson Strathern tender team was led by Robert Carr, supported by Anne Chapman, Gavin Thain, Audrey Cameron and Paul Brown.

The legal firm has 53 partners and 285 employees across offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick.

Carr said: “Crown Estate Scotland plays an integral role in the management of so many assets that are key for a sustainable, forward-thinking economy. We’re extremely pleased to have retained our advisory role and we look forward to continuing our existing relationship with an organisation that is so important to Scotland in the 21st century.”

Alastair Milloy, director of finance and business services at Crown Estate Scotland, added: “We are very happy to continue our partnership with Anderson Strathern as we continue to find new and innovative ways of ensuring that the natural assets we are charged with managing, deliver for Scotland and its communities.”

Earlier this year, Anderson Strathern announced a merger with Shetland-based legal firm Neil Risk Solicitor and Estate Agent.

