The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has announced its next chief executive, the successor to Colette Cohen, who is stepping down after nearly seven years leading the Aberdeen-based organisation that she launched.

Myrtle Dawes will take the CEO reins in July, having joined NZTC in 2019 as solution centre director, leading the delivery of technology development and deployment, and project growth strategies.

The facility was created as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, with £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding, and says it has co-invested more than £253m with industry, and helped more than 33 technologies to commercialise, for example.

NZTC chairman Martin Gilbert said: “A champion for diversity and inclusion, Colette is a formidable leader ensuring the Centre remained relevant as the global focus increased on cutting emissions and low-carbon technology... [she] is handing over the reins at an exciting time for the centre.”

From left: departing CEO Colette Cohen with her successor Myrtle Dawes. Picture: contributed.

Ms Cohen said: “I have relished every minute of my nearly seven years at NZTC… It’s time for me to step back, enjoy some downtime with my family, and focus on my work with other boards, accelerating the energy transition, and building the next generation of female leaders. The energy transition and technology are two constantly moving targets and there is still so much untapped opportunity... I am delighted to be handing the reins to Myrtle who will take the Centre to its next level of success.”