£9.4m funding granted to first-of-a-kind energy storage project in Scotland

£9.4 million in government funding has been awarded to a first-of-a-kind energy storage project being developed that aims to power more of the UK and boost the country’s energy security.

Edinburgh-based Synchrostor, will use their funding to build a Pumped Thermal Energy Storage (PTES) grid-connected demonstration plant operating at 1MW at the site that will have the ability to charge, store and discharge energy for a period of 10 hours – longer than current battery technology.

Capturing and storing energy for use when and where it is needed will add to the country’s energy security with the funding also allowing Synchrostor to test and prepare their technology to be ready for the energy market, as well as encouraging private investment and creating new jobs.

The energy storage aims to utilise excess energy that may be created on when renewable electricity is generated than is needed, such as during extended periods of the sun shining or high winds. Energy storage technology will store the excess energy for later use, maximising the use of renewable energy, all while boosting energy security and supplying energy to consumers at a lower cost.

Flexibility from technologies such as electricity storage and smart charging of electric vehicles could save up to £10 billion per year by 2050 by reducing the amount of energy and network needed to create a secure, home-grown energy system. The UK Government hopes that by accelerating the uptake of energy storage technology, the National Grid can balance the grid by activating storage systems instead of asking certain power generation technologies to switch off, further reducing costs to the taxpayer.

Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart: said: “Storing energy for longer periods is vital to build a robust and secure energy system and ensure that renewable energy is used efficiently. Fortunately pioneering businesses in Scotland like Synchrostor are making their mark on this industry.

"I’m delighted that Scotland’s PTES Demonstrator project is receiving government backing to make it a reality – there is a lot of talent in our UK industries and it’s great to see them playing a role in the nation’s energy security.”

Synchrostor is one of three projects receiving funding to develop new energy storage technologies and follows the £32.8 million funding awarded to five UK energy storage prototype projects last November. A total of £69 million of funding has been awarded so far through this programme, driving further innovation and advancement in electricity storage.

Today’s announcement follows the launch of the Government’s Powering Up Britain plan, showing how the UK will boost the country’s energy security and independence, create green British jobs and stay at the forefront of the transition to net zero.