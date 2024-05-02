Net zero boost: 40 jobs in pipeline as West Lothian battery storage pioneer secures investment

More than 40 jobs are expected to be created in West Lothian thanks to efforts to boost longer-duration energy storage amid the drive to net zero.

The UK Infrastructure Bank is making a £25 million direct equity investment into Invinity Energy Systems, a manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries, to support the commercial development of longer-duration energy storage from its base in Bathgate. The Bank’s financing forms the cornerstone of a £56m overall fundraise.

Durable and easy to deploy at scale, Invinity’s batteries are said to have lower levels of degradation compared to other storage technologies and are suited to a broad range of grid-scale battery applications.

The proposed opening of a new manufacturing site in addition to Invinity Energy Systems' existing facility in Bathgate will create up to 41 jobs.

Larry Zulch, chief executive at Invinity Energy Systems, said: “We believe that long duration energy storage has an essential role to play in the global transition to a sustainable electricity system. This investment provides Invinity with the opportunity to scale up to help meet the significant global demand for batteries with the characteristics that make our vanadium flow battery unique: high performance, long asset life, compelling total ownership economics, and no propensity to catch fire.”

John Flint, chief executive of UK Infrastructure Bank, said: “Electricity storage technologies have a crucial role to play in balancing the energy system in response to volatility in supply and demand as the UK transitions to net zero. However, the market of investors in more nascent longer-duration technologies like vanadium flow has developed more slowly than for lithium-ion batteries. Our cornerstone investment has helped Invinity to mobilise the additional private investment needed to scale their manufacturing, supporting the development of a promising new longer-duration technology.”