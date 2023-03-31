A nature restoration project in Argyll and Bute has received a multi-million-pound funding boost.

UK Infrastructure Bank said it planned to commit £12 million to support the scheme, which aims to boost biodiversity and deliver benefits to the local community. The bank will provide a short-term bridging loan facility to support Highlands Rewilding’s acquisition of the Tayvallich Estate - a 1,300-hectare rural estate in Argyll.

Marking the bank’s first deal exclusively in Scotland, the pioneering project aims to provide critical new data and understanding on the restoration of Scotland’s ecosystems. These new insights are expected to inform more effective land management for biodiversity. The loan will enable Highlands Rewilding to move to further rounds of funding with potential investors, with a view to developing new natural capital business and revenue models on the Tayvallich Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Flint, chief executive of UK Infrastructure Bank, said: “The Highlands Rewilding project on the Tayvallich Estate has exciting potential for climate, biodiversity and economic growth benefits, and I am pleased we are able to provide short-term financial support. The Bank’s investment is intended to support the development of the science, data and understanding needed to deliver high integrity natural capital markets, in line with our mission to boost the innovative infrastructure technologies which will be essential to achieving net zero.”

Jeremy Leggett, chief executive and founder of Highlands Rewilding, said: “The Tayvallich Estate, with its huge potential for temperate rainforest restoration and other wonders, is the ideal terrain for this frontier work. And the residents of the Tayvallich area are the perfect local community to work with.”