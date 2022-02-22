Neptune Energy awards £3 million of contracts at 'strategically important' North Sea gas facility

The firm said the new agreements would help support ongoing operations at its operated Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

The awarded workscopes cover diving support vessel services, helicopter services and general inspection activities.

Neptune said the work would support maintaining high levels of gas production from the Cygnus facility, which is capable of meeting 6 per cent of UK domestic gas demand.

Neptune Energy has announced a series of contract awards to support ongoing operations at its operated Cygnus Alpha, pictured, and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

Director of operations for the UK, John Moffat, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners across the supply chain to ensure continued safe and efficient operations at Cygnus, which is strategically important for domestic gas supply to the UK.”

In December, Neptune awarded a two-year contract extension to Petrofac for engineering services on Cygnus. The work will take place on the Neptune-operated Alpha and Bravo platforms.

Petrofac will provide a range of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for the Cygnus field. It follows the award of a separate, three-year contract extension to the company earlier in 2021, for operations and maintenance support in the UK.

Petrofac’s chief operating officer, Nick Shorten, said: “Our operations experience on Cygnus gives our engineering team unique insight into how to manage key brownfield integrity scopes and modifications.”

Neptune Energy, which was founded by former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw, is a global exploration and production company with operations across Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific.

