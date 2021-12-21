Neptune Energy awards contract extension to Petrofac for work on two North Sea platforms

The work will take place on the Neptune-operated Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

Petrofac will provide a range of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for the Cygnus field. It follows the award of a separate, three-year contract extension to the company earlier this year, for operations and maintenance support in the UK.

Earlier this year, Petrofac celebrated its tenth anniversary of supporting the Cygnus field, having begun working on the pre-operational phase in 2011.

Neptune Energy’s UK managing director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “Petrofac is an important partner for Neptune Energy in the UK with a strong and well-established understanding of the Cygnus assets.

“The offshore team’s detailed knowledge supports the safe and optimal operation of the facility, and reduces time and costs associated with planning engineering activities. This is crucial given Cygnus is a key component of the UK North Sea’s energy infrastructure, capable of producing 6 per cent of UK domestic gas demand.”

The contract extension will take effect from 1 January 2022.

Petrofac’s chief operating officer, Nick Shorten, said: “Our operations experience on Cygnus gives our engineering team unique insight into how to manage key brownfield integrity scopes and modifications.”

Neptune Energy, which was founded by former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw, is a global exploration and production company with operations across Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific. The business had production of 142,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

