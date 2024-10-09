“After speaking to various scientists I realised that no one was using them as a material and spotted a gap in the market for a new variety of eco-friendly packaging” – Renuka Ramanujam

A range of “eco-friendly” packaging materials made from onion skins and peelings is being developed by an Oban-based start-up, in a bid to slash household waste.

Founded by textiles specialist Renuka Ramanujam, HUID has created compostable packaging using onion waste - described as “nature’s own form of packaging”. The fledgling venture has received support from the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the University of Strathclyde with materials testing to help get the product one stage closer to becoming a commercial reality.

HUID translates to “skin” in Dutch, which is founder Ramanujam's second language, while “ui” is also the Dutch word for onion. The firm has so far created two prototypes - a cardboard-like material, branded Pyber, and a flexible film equivalent, called Cellofil.

Producing the packaging involves extracting high-quality cellulose from onion skins and combining it in a biopolymer blend, creating a film with a mechanical strength said to be comparable to conventional plastics. Onion skins also have antimicrobial properties, meaning the packaging could help extend the shelf life of perishable foods. The Advanced Materials Research Laboratory (AMRL) at the University of Strathclyde is currently undertaking testing of the onion-based materials.

Following the appointment of a chief scientific officer, the business is preparing to launch Pyber as its first product by the middle of next year. The venture recently secured £150,000 in funding from Innovate UK to improve its processing methods and manufacturing as well as £20,000 from The Greenhouse - a climate tech accelerator programme that is part of The Grantham Institute and Imperial College London.

It is estimated that in the region of 400kg of waste onion skins are produced per week, with the majority ground up for use as cattle feed, while UK households throw away an estimated 90 billion pieces of plastic packaging annually.

Ramanujam said: “Onion skins are nature’s own form of packaging, protecting the onion below from harm and are a plentiful waste source. Yet, after speaking to various scientists I realised that no one was using them as a material and spotted a gap in the market for a new variety of eco-friendly packaging.

“Working with NMIS and the AMRL has been instrumental in refining our products and gaining the validation we need to show buyers and consumers that the compostable packaging meets the same standards they might expect from single-use plastic or cardboard.

“Scotland boasts an excellent start-up community with universities and other networks like Scottish Edge and IBioIC [the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre] providing businesses with crucial support in their early stages. They’ve not only helped me access expertise and funding but have also connected me with key industry partners and a talented pool of interns and potential employees eager to get involved with HUID and sustainable biotechnology.”

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland unites industry-led research and development (R&D), innovation and skills facilities to “transform” the future of manufacturing. It is operated by the University of Strathclyde and backed by organisations including Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland.

Aineias Karkasinas, sustainability engineer at NMIS, said: “Our collaboration with HUID perfectly illustrates where NMIS can add value by helping transform manufacturing practices. NMIS champions sustainable solutions and supports small and medium-sized businesses through providing them with access to expertise and equipment they may not have in-house.

“HUID’s creative use of onion skins minimises waste and is a great response to the current market need for sustainable packaging. It has been great to support the development of genuinely sustainable solutions and provide HUID with deeper insights into the environmental performance of its materials.”

Tiziana Marrocco, knowledge exchange manager at AMRL, added: “We have been working closely with HUID for over two years, supporting its product development with consultancy in materials properties and performance. It is so rewarding to see how far the business has grown since the early steps and knowing that our collaboration carries such a relevant societal message.”

Last year, NMIS hailed the opening of its flagship facility - housed in a distinctive heather-coloured building at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland in Renfrewshire - as “putting Scotland on the global map of advanced manufacturing innovation” with the potential for large-scale investment and jobs.

Acting as a magnet for advanced manufacturing in Scotland and further afield, the new campus next to Glasgow Airport aims to support manufacturing, engineering and associated technology businesses of all sizes. It is hoped that by accessing the R&D, they will become more productive, tap into emerging markets and embrace new technologies.

Scotland’s manufacturing sector, encompassing areas as diverse as food and drink, metal fabrication and satellite development, employs in excess of 179,000 people and is responsible for more than 50 per cent of the country’s international exports and 47 per cent of business expenditure on R&D, according to Scottish Government figures.

The new facility is also home to the NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy, a fully connected “digital factory” and publicly accessible collaboration hub. Featuring a variety of technology zones dedicated to growth areas, the digital factory will include a food and drink “cyber-physical demonstrator”, industrial internet-of-things shop floor, a factory command centre, and a hub dedicated to helping manufacturers embrace the circular economy and extend the life of their products and systems.