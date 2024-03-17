Plastic is an extraordinarily useful material. It is inexpensive, highly durable and can be moulded, or 3D-printed, into almost any shape. For those reasons, its use has taken off dramatically in modern times.

However, that same prized durability is causing a problem that is only set to get worse. Plastic pollution can now be found in the deepest parts of the ocean and from the Arctic to Antarctica. So it’s really no surprise that beaches on Skye are also littered with tonnes of the stuff, as researchers recently found. Some of it had travelled from as far away as the US, Canada and China.

