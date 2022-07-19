National legal firm with Edinburgh and Glasgow offices posts higher profits and gives staff 'thank you' payment

Revenue increased 8 per cent year-on-year to £181.8 million, net profit rose 9 per cent to £60.7m and profit per equity partner (PEP) was 3 per cent higher at £675,000.

The firm said it was able to invest in a “comprehensive range of rewards” designed to recognise the contribution of its people in delivering these results, while also “recognising the challenges they face because of the current economic climate”.

It brought forward its annual pay review by two months, made a discretionary “thank you” payment equal to 3 per cent of salary to all its staff in May, as well as providing for an additional payment of £1,000 for all employees in September, to help with the cost-of-living impact.

Chief executive David Jackson said: “This is a very exciting time for us all at Shoosmiths. The firm is thriving, and I am so proud of the amazing people at our firm who have played a significant part in achieving the record financial performance we’re announcing today.

“Of course, we don’t just measure our success by financial metrics. In fact, more importantly, we measure it on making a positive impact for our clients, each other, and the communities in which we operate.

“We’ve continued to be bold when it comes to supporting our clients’ needs. It’s why we opened our first international office in Brussels.”