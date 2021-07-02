Nasa space shuttle astronaut named as a keynote speaker at ScotSoft tech conference

The conference, which has been running for more than 20 years, is the annual festival of ideas and innovation that showcases the best of the Scottish technology sector. The event is run by ScotlandIS, the membership and cluster management organisation for Scotland’s digital technologies industry. Picture: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Bonnie Dunbar, who is a professor of aerospace engineering, will take part along with Ali Law, associate at Hanya Partners and “all-round digital guru”; Lars Klint, author, trainer and community leader; and world-renowned social engineer, Jenny Radcliffe.

Although the conference element will run virtually this year, the Young Software Engineer of the Year Awards dinner will be held in person, showcasing some of the brightest minds the nation’s universities have to offer.

The conference is due to take place on October 7.

Karen Meechan, interim chief executive of ScotlandIS, said: “This year’s line-up of keynote speakers is truly inspirational. At a time when many of us have been focusing on the here and now, this year’s ScotSoft event presents an opportunity for the sector to lift its head and look to the future.

“From astronauts to world-class hackers and great story tellers, we are delighted to announce some of this year’s keynote line-up.

“I am also delighted that this year’s Young Software Engineer of the Year Awards will be held in person, bringing the best young minds together and a welcome opportunity for many in Scotland’s digital tech world to meet in person.”

