Multi-million funding package will help Aberdeenshire's Paradigm Flow Services scale up

Julian Manning, chief executive, Paradigm Group, said: “We are very pleased to have agreed terms with ThinCats to provide us with a loan facility to meet our immediate growth needs for both our production enhancement and fire protection service lines. As we continue to invest in new assets to meet demand, this loan facility will allow us to further accelerate our plans and build upon the solid all-round performance achieved by our flow services team in 2022. The expanded equipment portfolio will also make our lower carbon and overall cost technologies more accessible to both new and existing customers.”