Cruden Group inks ScottishPower deal to power homes with 100% renewable energy

The tie-up means the Cambuslang-based group will buy electricity that always comes exclusively from renewable sources, tapping into wind farms with zero carbon dioxide emissions.

ScottishPower is also working closely with the group to further develop a range of renewable and other clean, green energy services and smart technologies to reduce emissions and drive down homeowner energy bills.

The construction group says it builds around 1,500 homes each year, and, together with ScottishPower, it is working on various initiatives to offer more zero-carbon alternatives.

Cruden’s head office in Cambuslang, where solar panels cover 90 per cent of the roof. Picture: contributed.

These include ground and air source heat pumps, installing infrastructure that will enable electric vehicle charging as standard across many developments, rolling out low-carbon heating services for both apartment developments and family homes, installing photovoltaic solar panels and energy storage offerings, and incorporating Passivhaus Standards to create energy-efficient homes using innovative carbon-neutral methods of construction.

Additionally, Cruden’s headquarters in Cambuslang benefit from electricity from renewable sources via solar panels covering 90 per cent of the roof of the office building, for example.

The firm added that ScottishPower is the first integrated energy company in the UK to generate 100 per cent green electricity and is delivering almost £10 billion investment in clean energy by 2025 to help unlock net zero.

Cruden Group is harnessing green electricity from wind farms such as Whitelee. Picture: Liam Anderstrem.

Cruden Group boss Kevin Reid said: “We are pleased to continue our strong and successful 14-year partnership with ScottishPower with this new renewable energy agreement. We strive to continuously improve the environment through innovation and this new green deal will help us further reduce carbon emissions, exceed carbon reduction targets and positively contribute towards the global climate change agenda.”

Stuart Angell, new connections sales development manager at ScottishPower, hailed the firm being associated with “like-minded” company Cruden Group, which earlier this month announced that it had recruited nine modern apprentices.

He added: “We will continue to engage with the Cruden Group to understand their challenges and what we can jointly bring to the market to satisfy our goals and customer needs”.

