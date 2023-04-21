More than 200 homes planned for development to east of Edinburgh with three-quarters 'affordable'

Detailed plans have been submitted as part of a £60 million housing development near Edinburgh, with three-quarters of the properties set to be “affordable”.

Housing specialist Cullross said the Newcraighall East development was located east of Glennie Road, Newcraighall, close to Musselburgh. The site forms part of a local development plan and has an existing planning approval in principle. The proposals form part of a £60m investment by Cullross and the development consists of 236 properties, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats, garden flats, duplex flats and townhouses. Three-quarters will be affordable properties, which will be managed by Hillcrest.

The detailed planning application has been submitted to Edinburgh City Council following the completion of the pre-application notice consultation period, which commenced in December. Following feedback from the community, a new site access has been proposed off Newcraighall Road to link in with the junction being formed for the adjacent New Brunstane development.

Cullross director Mark Beaton said: “There has been significant community interest in the proposals at our community events and having reviewed all the feedback that was received we have incorporated suggestions and ideas where possible. We are excited to be able to provide 75 per cent of the new homes as affordable, with the remaining properties being private. We believe both this mix of tenure and property types will provide a great enhancement to the existing Newcraighall community and provide an opportunity for many looking to move into the area or into larger or smaller properties.”

As part of the development, a new park will be formed. There will also be a new “active travel route” formed to Musselburgh railway station. Allotments are included to the north of the park along with a small retail development.

Rod Duncan, director of architectural practice jmarchitects, said: “Working closely with Cullross on this project, jmarchitects have designed a masterplan that addresses several key design drivers. This is achieved through a placemaking framework where every space has a clear purpose and defined sense of ownership, creating a new neighbourhood woven into the local heritage and physical aspects of this site.”