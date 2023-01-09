Proposed development near East Lothian town would provide more than 200 homes

An “affordable housing” specialist has submitted plans for a residential development near Musselburgh in East Lothian.

The project, on land east of Glennie Road, Newcraighall, would see the construction of some 220 mixed-residential units, including flats, colony flats and townhouses, with associated parking, green space, bicycle storage and refuge stores. The development, if approved, may include retail and commercial space.

Developer Cullross said it has nearly 60 years of “combined experience designing, developing and building new homes and specialising in affordable housing projects”. A proposal of application notice was recently submitted to Edinburgh City Council for the development.

Cullross director Mark Beaton said the project would bring “much-needed housing in the Newcraighall area”, adding: “As part of the consultation process, we will present our initial plans to the community to hear their views and answer any questions they may have. As a company, we place a premium on a strong relationship and collaboration with the community, and we hope as many residents as possible attend these consultations. We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”

The proposal of application notice signifies the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation. The development team has organised two statutory in-person community consultations on January 11 and February 8, between 4pm and 8 pm at Craigmillar Now, Newcraighall Road. Cullross said members of the development team will be available to answer questions about the project, and exhibition boards of the early designs will be available to view.