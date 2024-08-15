The shock cost facing every Scottish drinker in September

Scots who enjoy a wee tipple face some eye-watering hikes in just a couple of weeks time as an increase in minimum unit pricing, pushed back from earlier this year, kicks in.

Scotland became the first country in the world to introduce a minimum price for alcohol in 2018, with a base price per unit of alcohol set at 50p. Earlier this year, MSPs voted to put that rate up to 65p - a 30 per cent hike - in a move designed to reflect the impact of inflation. It was initially thought that the increase would take effect from the start of May but that was pushed back to September 1.

Medical experts and alcohol recovery groups have supported the price increase but others have questioned the effectiveness of the policy. While the move was backed by 88 votes to 28 in the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Conservatives argued that the price hike would disproportionately impact social drinkers. Pubs, bars and restaurants already selling alcohol over the minimum unit pricing (MUP) threshold have been supportive of the increase as it closes the gap between on-trade and off-trade prices.

However, MUP does not work as a levy and does not generate any dedicated funding for the government to target health and societal issues caused by excessive drinking. The aim is to reduce the quantity of alcohol being purchased overall and any additional takings will go straight to the retailer.

Despite that, there have been warnings that the increase may harm struggling local businesses. The Scottish Grocers Federation argued that analysis carried out on MUP, coupled with changes to drinking habits in recent years has “not been sufficient” to justify the hike in minimum pricing. It said: “Restrictions and higher prices inevitably come at a greater cost to doing business, putting more pressure on budgets and struggling household incomes.”

There is already a discrepancy between the price of beer, wine and spirits in Scotland and England, where there is currently no MUP, though there has been talk around introducing a similar system.

As a result of the increase north of the Border, from September 1, consumers can expect to pay £18.20 for a 70cl bottle of whisky at 40 per cent ABV that previously sold at £14. A 750ml bottle of wine that had cost about £4.50 will rise to a minimum of £5.85.

When it comes to lager, a four-pack of 440ml cans of Tennent’s, at 4 per cent ABV, which could have been picked up for £3.52 in some supermarkets will rise to a minimum of £4.58. A single 500ml tin of similar strength beer or lager will rise from £1 to £1.30. Meanwhile, minimum unit pricing for spirits such as vodka or gin sold in 70cl bottles of 37.5 per cent ABV will rise from £13.13 to £17.07. Shoppers may have noticed some price rises being pushed through already in recent weeks.