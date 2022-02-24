Miller development close to Edinburgh Bypass will offer more than 200 family homes

Miller Homes will this weekend launch a new development bringing more than 200 homes to an East Lothian village close to the Edinburgh Bypass.

By Scott Reid
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:42 pm

The Carberry Grange development in Whitecraig will bring 187 new homes, plus 63 affordable homes, to the area. It will offer a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and feature terraced, semi-detached and detached home styles.

The housebuilder said the homes in the “well-connected neighbourhood” were within walking distance of the town of Musselburgh.

Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland East, Lynsey Brown, said: “We’re excited to launch Carberry Grange and bring a host of our most popular home styles to Whitecraig.

A typical Miller Homes street scene. The Scottish housebuilder recently said it would be bringing 526 'much-needed' new homes to popular towns and communities.

“With a growing demand for new homes in East Lothian, we’re expecting the development to be popular with families looking to make a move to the area, as it offers an excellent location near the countryside, whilst still being close to Musselburgh and Edinburgh.”

The firm pointed to a range of leisure and entertainment amenities within a short driving distance of the new development, including retail parks, golf courses, restaurants and attractions including Dalkeith Country Park.

In November, Miller said it was planning hundreds more houses after securing “key” land acquisitions across the east of Scotland.

The housebuilder said it would be bringing 526 “much-needed” new homes to popular towns and communities.

Land director David Morgan said: “Current demand for new homes in these areas is incredibly high and we look forward to playing our part in what is, for many, a significant new chapter in the stories of their local communities.”

Miller Homes
